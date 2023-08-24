In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a German tourist was stabbed and robbed by a gang of six individuals in Playa de Palma.

The incident occurred shortly after 3am on Avda. Fray Joan Llabrés. The tourist had just left a club when he was set upon by the gang. He was punched and stabbed twice - the wounds were superficial and to his stomach and one hand. Belongings were stolen but he managed to prevent his phone from being taken.

He rang for help and National Police officers went to the scene. The local area was searched but none of the six were located. The police are studying security camera images and videos recorded by witnesses. The six are said to be of north African origin and no older than 25.