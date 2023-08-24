In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a German tourist was stabbed and robbed by a gang of six individuals in Playa de Palma.
Tourist stabbed and robbed in Playa de Palma
4 comments
Who would have guessed that the culprits would be North African 🤷♂️
Unfortunately if you import the third world you get third world problems. You only have to look at France and Sweden to name a few.
Sad to say but never be alone if on the streets at 3am. This rule applies not just in Palma but every major city everywhere in the world. The world is a dangerous place. There's safety in numbers.
This Playa de Palma Urbanisation is getting much worse and more dangerous than Magalluf. It is time for ALL the Authorities to take very serious actions in both the aforementioned Resorts.