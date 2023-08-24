After a relatively quite summer with regards to jellyfish, they are now popping around the coast of Mallorca off some of the most popular beaches such as Es Trenc and Sant Elm.

The Cotylorhiza tuberculata can reach 40 cm (16 in) in diameter, but is usually less than 17 cm (6.7 in) wide.

This jellyfish’s sting has very little or no effect on humans, however, it can cause allergies in more sensitive people.

These allergies usually involve itching and scratching in the stung area.

The cnidarian’s smooth, elevated central dome is surrounded by a gutter-like ring.

Its marginal lappets are elongated and subrectangular. Each mouth arm bifurcates near its base and branches several times. In addition to some larger appendages, there are many short, club-shaped ones that bear disk-like ends.

The primary prey of the Fried Egg Jellyfish is zooplankton and other jellyfish.

These appendages are usually colored a deep purple and while stingers are present, the sting has very little effect on humans. Its sting is so mild that the tentacles sometimes provide shelter to small fish in the open ocean.

Several species of jellyfish are commonly found in Spanish waters. The most prevalent include the Compass Jellyfish (Chrysaora hysoscella) and the Mauve Stinger (Pelagia noctiluca).

The Compass Jellyfish is recognised by its brownish bell with V-shaped markings, while the Mauve Stinger features a pinkish coloration and can be bioluminescent, creating a mesmerising nighttime display.

If you happen to encounter a jellyfish while swimming or enjoying the beach, it’s crucial to know how to respond to a potential sting. The first step is to avoid touching the jellyfish, as even dead ones can still release venom.

If you are stung, rinse the affected area with seawater and remove any tentacles using tweezers or a glove-protected hand. Avoid rubbing the area or using freshwater, as it may worsen the sting. Applying vinegar or a baking soda paste can help neutralise the venom.

If there is a lifeguard (socorrista) on the beach, they should be able to help. However, seeking medical attention is recommended if the symptoms persist or if the sting covers a large area.