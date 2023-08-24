Guardia Civil officers in Port Adriano, Mallorca

The Guardia Civil have identified the woman whose body was found floating off Port Adriano on Wednesday morning. She was a German woman, aged 60. Her husband notified the authorities of her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was on holiday with her family. She had gone for a swim on Wednesday morning. The indications are that she suffered a heart attack.

A medical examiner who went to the scene ruled out drowning as the cause of death.