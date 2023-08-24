Playa de Palma, Mallorca

General view of Playa de Palma. | M. C.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma24/08/2023 19:28
A 59-year-old female tourist drowned while swimming in Playa de Palma on Thursday morning.

The emergency services were called around 10.30 to the Balneario 6 area. The woman was found in the water in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Despite the efforts of medics, the woman died at the scene.