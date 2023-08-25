A property in Puerto de Andratx and another in Cala Vinyes, Mallorca, are among the 10 most expensive houses in Spain, according to the property portal Idealista.

In a press release, Idealista has reported that the 2,059 square metres property in Puerto de Andratx, is on the market for 24,995,000 million and it is the most expensive home currently for sale on the market in the Balearics and the seventh most expensive in Spain.

Meanwhile, the 1,437 square metres property located in Cala Vinyes, in the municipality of Calvia, is on the market for 24,000,000 million euros, the eighth most expensive property for sale in the country.

At a national level, the list of the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale on the market has two clear protagonists, the Costa del Sol and Mallorca, as all the properties in this exclusive ranking are in the two regions.

The most expensive property for sale in Spain is the mansion in Las Lomas, Marbella. This 2,000 square metre house, set on a plot of 8,800 square metres, is priced at 35 million euros.

Completing the podium are a 2,000 square metre villa on a 4,700 square metre plot in the Cascada de Camojan area of Marbella, Malaga, priced at 29.5 million euros, and a Mansion on Marbella’s Golden Mile, worth 29 million euros.

The fourth most expensive house for sale in Spain is the Palacio de la Paz in Marbella, Malaga, a property consisting of 8,000 square metres of land and 3,000 square metres of living space, which is available for 28 million euros. Meanwhile, the fifth is a mansion in Marbella, which was designed by the architect Jesús del Valle Cardenete, also on sale for 28 million euros.

The Idealista ranking is completed by a 2,000 square metre villa in Bahía de Marbella, which is priced at 25 million.

Finally, by autonomous communities, Andalusia, the Balearics, Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands are the ones with the most expensive properties, according to the properties registered by Idealista.