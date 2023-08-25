The Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, which was partly shot on location in Mallorca earlier this year, has garnered impressive ratings, becoming the most-watched global premiere on Paramount+ within 24 hours.

Taylor Sheridan’s new spy thriller premiered its first two episodes on Paramount+ on July 23, and the series has already stacked up some impressive ratings.

The series was the streamer’s most-watched global premiere within its first 24 hours of streaming, according to a report from Deadline.

This record beats the previous record set by Halo last year.

According to Paramount Global, Episode 1 of the series earned an impressive audience of 6 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms. This number combines viewers who streamed the show on Paramount+ with Paramount Network viewers in the United States.

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a woman attempting to balance her work and home life. However, her work life really isn’t your typical 9 to 5 fare, instead, Joe works for the CIA, leading up an operation on the ongoing war on terror. She goes undercover in an operation called the Lioness Program alongside several other CIA agents. Along with Saldaña, the series also stars Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

Of the impressive ratings, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said, “On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+.”

The production was shot in various locations on Mallorca while the stars enjoyed some of the best restaurants on the island and even went to watch Real Mallorca in action at Son Moix.

And now, the global audience can look forward to the third series of The Mallorca Files which has just completed filming in Mallorca.