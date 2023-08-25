The Civil Guard in Ibiza has arrested a British man for sexually assaulting a stewardess by touching her buttocks on flight from Manchester to Ibiza.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when officers were called to a plane that had just landed at Ibiza airport, the Guardia Civil of the Balearics reported today.

Once on the aircraft, the commander informed the agents that the man arrested had groped the buttocks of one of the stewardesses and spat at the flight attendant, as well as failing to heed the crew’s instructions during the flight.

As a result the man will be reported to the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) for his behaviour and the Guardia Civil at Ibiza airport will ask the airline concerned to deny this person boarding for the return flight to the UK.

This is the second incident on a Manchester to Ibiza flight in the past week.