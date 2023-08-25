Three British tourists were arrested at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Friday afternoon, accused of having raped a British woman in Magalluf.

The Guardia Civil launched an investigation on Friday morning. According to sources, the woman told the Guardia that she had got to know one of the three men via social media. They were staying at the same hotel, which happens to be the hotel where the gang rape involving seven Frenchmen and one Swiss man was committed last week.

She agreed to spend the night with him, but once she got to his room she began to feel unwell. She had apparently been drugged. The two other men then appeared. Two of the three are said to have raped her, while the third witnessed what was happening without intervening.

The woman was treated at Son Espases Hospital. The three men were attempting to take a flight to Manchester.