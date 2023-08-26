On Thursday, there were joint National and Palma Police operations during the day and into the night against different types of illegal selling in Playa de Palma.
Playa de Palma police operation against illegal selling
A day and night operation
1 comment
That makes a change. And the drinking and noise and fighting.....?