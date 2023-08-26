On Thursday, there were joint National and Palma Police operations during the day and into the night against different types of illegal selling in Playa de Palma.

The targets for the police were street sellers, the so-called lateros who sell alcohol, and tourist supermarkets.

More than 4,000 items were confiscated from street sellers - hats, sunglasses, necklaces, water guns and more. All of these will be destroyed. A total of 25 fines were issued. Four out of 26 people were summoned to police stations because of questions regarding their legal status in Spain.

Five supermarkets were inspected after 9.30pm, which is when they have to cease selling alcohol and have to remove bottles and cans from display. Only one passed the inspection. Reports were drawn up for breaches of the tourism of excesses law by inspectors from the Balearic government's consumer affairs department who accompanied police. One bar was reported for having been open after its required closing time.

Similar operations are expected to be carried out on a weekly basis in checking potential breaches of the law and of municipal ordinance.