The three British men accused of the rape of a British woman at a hotel in Magalluf went before a court in Palma on Saturday morning. They arrived at the courts shortly after 10am. They covered their faces when taken from the Guardia Civil van.

They were arrested at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Friday. They had intended to take a flight to Manchester. The Guardia Civil had launched an investigation earlier on Friday, having been given a report of what allegedly took place at the hotel.

The woman had apparently been given a date rape drug.