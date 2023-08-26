The three British men accused of the rape of a British woman at a hotel in Magalluf went before a court in Palma on Saturday morning. They arrived at the courts shortly after 10am. They covered their faces when taken from the Guardia Civil van.
Britons accused of Magalluf gang rape appear in court
Covering their faces in shame. Too late, maties.