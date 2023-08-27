The three British men accused of the rape of a British woman at a Magalluf hotel have been released on charges. They appeared in court in Palma on Saturday. The Guardia Civil are continuing their investigation.

The case has meanwhile been reported widely in the foreign press, the British in particular, with questions being asked about what is happening in Mallorca. Prior to this case, there were two other highly publicised cases of gang rape - one in Arenal, the other in Magalluf. The accused in those cases remain in custody.

A view of the tourism industry on the island is that there continues to be a certain type of "hotel product", which if it didn't exist would make these types of incident far less likely to happen.

Arguably one of the more damaging reports has come from the US. While Mallorca is cultivating the American tourist market, the New York Times has reported on a Magalluf where young Britons look for a "bacchanalia" and where sexual assaults are "sadly frequent".

Balearic president, Marga Prohens, has condemned this latest case and has stressed that "this type of aggression against the sexual freedom of women" will be met with "forcefulness".