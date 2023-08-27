Byron Estuardo J.M., a 44-year-old Guatemalan, has been named as the man who fatally stabbed a roommate at a rented property in S'Arracó (Andratx) in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police sources say that he had started drinking on Friday afternoon. When Guardia Civil officers detained him, he was extremely drunk and unaware that the stabbing had been fatal. Argentine Fernando Agustín Ruiz, 29, staggered into the street, which was where he died.

Indications are that an argument between the two men was over something trivial. At one point he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Fernando Ruiz in the chest.

It is expected that he will appear in court on Sunday.