A woman in her thirties, whose nationality has not been reported, died on Monday afternoon after being rescued from the sea in Sa Calobra.

Around 3pm, the 112 emergency service received a call that two people were in difficulties in the sea. A Maritime Safety Agency helicopter went to the scene and rescued the woman, taking her to land in Sa Calobra where medics started attempts to revive her. She was transferred to Son Espases Hospital where she passed away.

The woman's husband was also rescued by the helicopter; he had become isolated on rocks. He was taken to Son Espases and treated for injuries caused by having been swept against rocks.