A woman in her thirties, whose nationality has not been reported, died on Monday afternoon after being rescued from the sea in Sa Calobra.
Woman dies after being rescued from the sea in Sa Calobra
Also in News
- Mallorca emerges from devastation left in the wake of severe weather
- Scenes of a horrific flight to Mallorca this Sunday: see video
- The search is on for a father and son who set sail to Mallorca before the storm
- Storm snaps Britannia's moorings in Palma
- The aftermath of the storm gives way to a cooler-than-usual week in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.