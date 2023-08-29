The Bloc per Felanitx opposition group at Felanitx town hall has called for the resignation of the councillor for fiestas and the chief of the local police after what has been described as chaos and a lack of control on Monday night.

There was an event for the Sant Agustí fiestas at the Parc de sa Torre - concert and DJs, a night party. It is estimated that some 5,000 people were unable to get in. The gates were closed when the capacity was reached, but numerous people climbed over the gates and fences. The capacity had been reduced because of issues caused by Sunday's storm but only by 1,000.

The PSOE socialists, also in opposition, insisted that the event should have been called off as the capacity couldn't be controlled. They have demanded the resignation of the mayor, Catalina Soler, who did not cancel the event and therefore "put many people at risk".

The town hall administration maintains that all those who climbed over were "immediately identified and expelled".

The mayor said on Tuesday that all possibilities will be studied for next year. "We cannot allow a situation like the one on Monday to tarnish the name of Felanitx, much less damage our fiestas."

Options being looked at include not holding the event on the day of Sant Agustí (August 28); making it a paid event; one for over-18s only; or providing Felanitx residents with a wristband or badge to give them priority over people from outside the municipality.