A 76-year-old Swedish man who has been living in Santa Ponsa for twenty years faces extradition to Sweden on fraud charges. He is accused of having defrauded a road construction company of the equivalent of 733,800 euros (approx. 8.7 million Swedish krona) and could be sentenced to eight years in prison.

Said to be in poor health, the Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid is considering the possibility of his serving a possible sentence in Spain. He lives with his wife in Santa Ponsa and his lawyer says that his whole life is in Spain. "Everything he owns is in Mallorca."

A Swedish court issued a European Arrest Warrant on November 1, 2022. The Guardia Civil in Calvia arrested him on December 15. He exercised his right not to testify and was released without bail but with precautionary measures. His defence argues that it is not necessary for him to have to go before the Swedish courts when the evidence against him has been established and he is located at his home.