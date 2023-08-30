Video material and reports of the incident in Palma on Sunday when the P&O Cruises Britannia broke loose during the storm continue to surface in the British media. The video here was supplied by a passenger to Wales Online.

Another passenger, Ricky Stubbs, told The Guardian: "We were on the stairs next to the Sunset bar. There was a loud crash in the bar and the door burst open and people ran in. Within seconds there were more crashes followed by chaos as people tried to escape the onslaught of wind and rain."

It was around 11am when Britannia collided with the oil tanker Castillo de Artega. Gavin McCoy explains that an emergency drill involving the fire service was being carried out at the time. He was sitting by the cafeteria window and suddenly saw the blue tents of the reception marquee next to the dock floating in the air.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said Tracey Hopkin.

A cruise they'll certainly never forget.