The British cruise ship, Britannia, which snapped its mooring lines during the freak storm on Sunday remained in Palma port this morning with some passengers having to disembark and checks underway to establish the extent of the damage. As a result of damage to life-boats and other life-saving equipment, which can´t be repaired on board, some passengers had to leave the ship and return home to the United Kingdom in accordance with British maritime law.
