Forecasts from various sources point to a very strong September for Mallorca in terms of tourism. One source is AEFCA, the association that coordinates airline time slots. Its data indicate an increase in passenger seats for Palma Son Sant Joan Airport - 4.3% greater than in pre-pandemic 2019 and a total of 4,396,005 (arriving and departing).

Hoteliers are anticipating average occupancy of over 80%. If this is the case, it will be up compared with September 2022. Balearic tourism ministry figures show 78.4% occupancy for 2022, which was lower than 81.8% in 2019. The previous year there was 83.7% occupancy; 2018 was the all-time record year for the number of tourists.

In September 2022, Mallorca received 1.52 million tourists, whereas in 2019 there were 1.63 million. The decrease was partly due to the fact that the island's two main markets - Germany and the UK - both dipped over the course of 2022. They have recovered this year, but it's too early to suggest that this September will be a record month. Much depends, as is now consistently the case, on last-minute sales and so also on the weather. While the first weekend of September may be affected by a 'cold drop', temperatures are then due to rise.