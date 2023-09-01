Spain's traffic directorate has issued a new instruction regarding the parking of motorhomes and camper vans. This is in response to a motion approved by Congress in October 2020 which called for a study to be carried out to analyse regulations. The motion was itself partly motivated by the increased use of motorhomes during the pandemic.

The motion, which was not legislation as such, recognised positive aspects of motorhomes. Against the background of Covid, they represented a sector for "promoting tourism recovery and the country's economic activity as well as safe and responsible tourism". Nevertheless, it was accepted that regulations needed to be clarified. The traffic directorate hadn't issued any instruction since 2008, and elements of this had become obsolete.

Crucial to this instruction is the application of the 1988 Coasts Law and the movement of motorhomes and their parking in those areas governed by the law - the maritime terrestrial domain. Essentially, this means (or can mean) frontlines by the sea. Where vehicles are parked on public land (the maritime terrestrial domain), a minimum fine of 40 euros per metre per day of land occupied can be applied. In the case of, for example, a six-metre vehicle, this would equate to 240 euros.

The instruction goes on to refer to regional and municipal regulations as well as to those of the Coasts Law, implying that these would govern parking of motorhomes rather than general traffic regulations. In the Balearics, there are no specific regulations, but certain town halls have adopted measures. Santa Margalida town hall, for instance, prohibited the parking of vehicles of a certain height on the frontline road in Son Serra de Marina after residents objected that their view of the sea was being obstructed.

Other regions, such as Andalusia and Valencia, have adapted their legislation in order to regulate the parking of motorhomes as a form of tourist accommodation.