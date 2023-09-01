Davina Potratz spent much of the summer filming Der Mallorca Makler (the Mallorca real estate agent) She is known to millions of people on Netflix as one of the brokers on Selling Sunset and now she has teamed-up with local real estate tycoon Marcel Remus and is she doing the same on German television but instead of Beverly Hills it is based on Mallorca. on the island. The first episodes aired last week.



Marcel Remus is known as one of the leading real estate agents on the island and also for his celebrity parties which this year attracted British model and actress Liz Hurley and ofcourse, Davina. Originally from Germany, Davina attended the International School of Hamburg before embarking on her highly successful career in real estate. She has travelled to more than 40 countries, speaks fluent German, loves art, culture, and beach volleyball.



Greetings from Mallorca, Spain. What are everyone’s thoughts on S6 of #sellingsunset ?? 👂🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/msQrjHGz39 — Davina Potratz (@DavinaPotratz) May 19, 2023

Davina left Selling Sunset after season four of the show for a new business opportunity at another real estate company. Confirming her departure in October 2020, Davina told PEOPLE, "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It's just very in tune with my skills."