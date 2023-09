A three-storey apartment building in the Palma district of El Vivero was evacuated on Sunday morning after rubbish containers next to the building were set on fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on C. Tenor Bou Roig around 3.15. The fire from the containers, which also affected a parked car, was threatening the building. The residents were evacuated; none suffered any harm from the flames and smoke. The Palma Fire Brigade extinguished the fire before it caused too much damage to the building.

The National Police believe that the fire was the work of one of the pyromaniacs who are regularly setting light to containers and vehicles in the city.