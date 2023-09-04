The Guardia Civil have recovered a body in the sea off Mallorca and for the moment it is not ruled out that it could be one of the two crew members who disappeared recently in the Minorca Channel while on a sailing trip.

However, given that the body is in very poor condition, it will be necessary to wait for DNA tests.

Sources from the Guardia Civil have said that a helicopter and members of the Special Group of Underwater Activities were involved in the operation.

The alert of the appearance of the lifeless body was received on Sunday afternoon and at first an air sea rescue vessel was deployed but it had to withdraw due to bad weather conditions.

In the meantime, the search for the yacht that disappeared last week in the Minorca channel is still suspended due to bad weather and will be resume later today as soon as the weather conditions improve.

A Sasemar 305 Maritime Rescue plane is scheduled to resume the search, when possible in the area off the east of Mallorca.

The search has been ongoing since last Sunday for the missing sailboat with two people on board.

The ‘Makan Angin’, with a father and son on board left Cala Galdana (Minorca) bound for Cala d’Or (Mallorca).

Haze is traditionally an atmospheric phenomenon in which dust, smoke, and other dry particulates suspended in air obscure visibility and the clarity of the sky.

The World Meteorological Organization manual of codes includes a classification of particulates causing horizontal obscuration into categories of fog, ice fog, steam fog, mist, haze, smoke, volcanic ash, dust, sand, and snow.

Sources for particles that cause haze include farming (ploughing in dry weather), traffic, industry, windy weather, volcanic activity and wildfires. Seen from afar (e.g. an approaching airplane) and depending on the direction of view with respect to the Sun, haze may appear brownish or bluish, while mist tends to be bluish grey instead. Whereas haze often is considered a phenomenon occurring in dry air, mist formation is a phenomenon in saturated, humid air. However, haze particles may act as condensation nuclei that leads to the subsequent vapor condensation and formation of mist droplets; such forms of haze are known as "wet haze".

In meteorological literature, the word haze is generally used to denote visibility-reducing aerosols of the wet type suspended in the atmosphere. Such aerosols commonly arise from complex chemical reactions that occur as sulfur dioxide gases emitted during combustion are converted into small droplets of sulfuric acid when exposed. The reactions are enhanced in the presence of sunlight, high relative humidity, and an absence of air flow (wind). A small component of wet-haze aerosols appear to be derived from compounds released by trees when burning, such as terpenes. For all these reasons, wet haze tends to be primarily a warm-season phenomenon. Large areas of haze covering many thousands of kilometres may be produced under extensive favorable conditions each summer.

Haze often occurs when suspended dust and smoke particles accumulate in relatively dry air. When weather conditions block the dispersal of smoke and other pollutants they concentrate and form a usually low-hanging shroud that impairs visibility and may become a respiratory health threat if excessively inhaled. Industrial pollution can result in dense haze, which is known as smog.