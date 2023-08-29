The Maritime Safety Agency continues to ask all shipping to be extremely vigilant and report any sighting of the Makan Angin sailboat that left Cala Galadana in Menorca on Sunday morning bound for Cala d'Or.

A German man aged 50 and his 19-year-old son were on board the sailboat. Search efforts by the agency on Monday proved fruitless - boats and a helicopter have been involved.

Emergency services first received the alarm around 6pm on Sunday after a relative from Germany was unable to make contact.

Sea conditions since Sunday have not been good. For Tuesday, there are again alerts for rough conditions off Menorca and the north and northeast of Mallorca.