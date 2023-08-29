The Maritime Safety Agency continues to ask all shipping to be extremely vigilant and report any sighting of the Makan Angin sailboat that left Cala Galadana in Menorca on Sunday morning bound for Cala d'Or.
Search resumes for sailboat that left Menorca on Sunday
The sailboat left some hours before the storm struck
Also in News
- Mallorca emerges from devastation left in the wake of severe weather
- Scenes of a horrific flight to Mallorca this Sunday: see video
- Storm snaps Britannia's moorings in Palma
- The search is on for a father and son who set sail to Mallorca before the storm
- Warning of more storms and hurricane force gusts in Mallorca on Sunday
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.