Meet Erin - Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay? SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 238 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can | Youtube: Netflix
Mallorca-based production company, Palma Pictures, was involved in the filming of the smash-hit Netflix series Who is Erin Carter? Filming took place in Barcelona but the local company was at the forefront of filming. Who is Erin Carter involves a British teacher who finds herself caught up in a robbery in Spain must fight to clear her name and protect her family. It stars Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, Charlotte Vega.
