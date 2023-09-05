Meet Erin - Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay? SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 238 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can | Youtube: Netflix

Mallorca-based production company, Palma Pictures, was involved in the filming of the smash-hit Netflix series Who is Erin Carter? Filming took place in Barcelona but the local company was at the forefront of filming. Who is Erin Carter involves a British teacher who finds herself caught up in a robbery in Spain must fight to clear her name and protect her family. It stars Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, Charlotte Vega.

Since its launch on Netflix last month it has enjoyed some fantastic reviews and there is hope that a second series will be made.

Palma Pictures has been heavily involved in Netflix productions across Spain, including The Crown. Parts of the last two series of The Crown were filmed on Mallorca. The new series of The Crown will be shown on Netflix from November.


Nicole Kidman stayed at this "architecturally impressive Villa Soltaire in the upscale Son Vida neighbourhood of Mallorca" during film of of the Paramount+ series Lioness. 

She is filming on the island.

This week filming got underway on Mallorca on the new Paramount series, Lioness, starring Morgan Freeman, Avatar star Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Filming took place at the Hotel Gloria in Palma and at the Pueblo Español. Morgan Freeman had dinner twice at Sandros restaurant in Palma.