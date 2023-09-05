Mallorca-based production company, Palma Pictures, was involved in the filming of the smash-hit Netflix series Who is Erin Carter? Filming took place in Barcelona but the local company was at the forefront of filming. Who is Erin Carter involves a British teacher who finds herself caught up in a robbery in Spain must fight to clear her name and protect her family. It stars Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, Charlotte Vega.

Since its launch on Netflix last month it has enjoyed some fantastic reviews and there is hope that a second series will be made.

Palma Pictures has been heavily involved in Netflix productions across Spain, including The Crown. Parts of the last two series of The Crown were filmed on Mallorca. The new series of The Crown will be shown on Netflix from November.



