On Monday, the National Police detained a 13-year-old boy for having set fire to a rubbish container.

The incident occurred around 6.45am on C. Canonge Antoni Sancho in the Son Cladera district of Palma. The police stopped the boy and two others aged 14 and 15. The two older boys told the police that they weren't responsible for the fire. The youngest one admitted that he had started the fire.

The minimum age for criminal responsibility in Spain is 14. The boy is therefore not criminally liable, but the Prosecutor's Office for Minors has been informed. Measures applied to children under 14 come under the domain of placement into care.