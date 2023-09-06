The Bulletin is offering you a fantastic opportunity to see the Red Arrows in Minorca and visit the British built military hospital on the Isla del Rey alongside the Royal Air Force Top Guns. We have arranged a special package which includes flights (Palma-Mahon-Palma), a coach when you get to Minorca which will take you to a key vantage point to see the display, a Minorca-style three course lunch with drinks at a beachside restaurant and then an exclusive visit to the Isla de Rey alongside the Red Arrows pilots, then a flight back to Palma.
See the Red Arrows and discover the Best of British in Minorca with the Bulletin
All inclusive package organised for readers
