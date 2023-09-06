The Bulletin is offering you a fantastic opportunity to see the Red Arrows in Minorca and visit the British built military hospital on the Isla del Rey alongside the Royal Air Force Top Guns. We have arranged a special package which includes flights (Palma-Mahon-Palma), a coach when you get to Minorca which will take you to a key vantage point to see the display, a Minorca-style three course lunch with drinks at a beachside restaurant and then an exclusive visit to the Isla de Rey alongside the Red Arrows pilots, then a flight back to Palma.

Everything is included in the day trip on September the 26th (flights, coach to all the different venues, three course lunch, boat to the Isla del Rey and guide). Total cost: 145 euros (for Spain residents who are entitled to the resident flight discount – a certificate will be required).

Book now to avoid disappointment as we have a limited number of places.

Telephone 971 788 405 to book (tomorrow), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Starters to share

Mussels

Chipirones

House salad



Main courses

Mixed paella

Can Santi Cod

Spaghetti with prawns

Iberian ‘secreto’ pork

Sole

Dessert

Drinks: wine, water, soft drinks or beer

The Red Arrows have performed on four other occasions in Minorca but their pilots say that this display will be their best yet. The team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial teams that had been sponsored by RAF commands.

The Red Arrows have a prominent place in British popular culture with their aerobatic displays a fixture of British summer events. The badge of the Red Arrows shows the aircraft in their trademark diamond nine formation, with the motto Éclat, a French word meaning "brilliance" or "excellence". The Red Arrows have performed over 4,800 displays in 57 countries worldwide.

The Isla del Rey is in the centre of the Port of Mahon. Britain´s first overseas military hospital was built on the island during the 18th century. Over recent years it has been lovingly restored by a group of volunteers.





