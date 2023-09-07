The calculation is for the resident population plus the temporary population, primarily tourists but also seasonal workers. On one day in June there were 1,916,157 people in the Balearics.
This wasn't just the highest number for the whole of the Balearics. Each island registered its highest June figure. In Mallorca, the peak was 1,393,779. In Menorca there were 197,872, double the resident population. It was the same in Ibiza with a maximum of 299,165 people. In Formentera the figure was 32,424, three times the number of people who live on the island.
Indications are that the all-time record for a single day may well have been broken this summer. Ibestat won't report on August until November. This is the month when the human pressure is at its greatest, the record for the whole of the Balearics being 2,071,124 on August 9, 2017.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Until Mallorca diversifies from the tourism sector and adds more revenue streams to support itself, this can only be good news. To many residents I know it doesn't seem like that ("can't walk in the streets for back-packs and pushchairs") but the fact is that it's no good for anyone resident in Mallorca to see the island fail and it's only source of income reduce. If/when that happens, shops and restaurants will close, large numbers of people will become unemployed and the island's infrastructure will crumble. So celebrate these tourism figures and enjoy, while it lasts!