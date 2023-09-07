Calvia town hall says that it will act as quickly as possible in facilitating the removal of the sailboat that was stranded on Son Matias beach in Palmanova last Sunday. The town hall doesn't want a repeat of what happened on a previous occasion - a boat that was on the same beach for a year.

The owner of the sailboat, who it is understood has been living on it, will be given official notification to take charge of the removal. The town hall has meanwhile made the relevant authorities aware of the situation so that they can coordinate procedures. There are strict regulations for dealing with incidents of this nature, which was why the police and the Guardia Civil prevented an attempt to relaunch the boat on Tuesday.

While the town hall says that it will proceed as swiftly as it can, it is warning that moving the boat will take some time because of the inevitable bureaucracy.