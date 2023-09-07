GEAS and a local police officer from Manacor who was also on the scene, used a dinghy from the yacht club and quickly rushed to where people were calling for help.
One of the Guardia Civil officers jumped into the water and placed the bather on his back and swam him to the boat. At the time of the rescue, the swimmer was totally exhausted and on the verge of submerging.
After being lifted onto the boat, he was taken to the beach where he was assisted by medics waiting at the yacht club.
