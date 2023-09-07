On Thursday, what appeared to be five members of the same family were travelling on two scooters on the Valldemossa road in Palma - two on one, three on the other.

This was in breach of city regulations in different ways. There can be only one person on a scooter. The minimum age for riding an electric scooter is fifteen. Users must wear reflective vests.

Otherwise there wasn't a problem. The scooters were on the bike lane - as required by municipal ordinance.