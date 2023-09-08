The superyachts are continuing to visit Mallorca and the latest to have been spotted off Puerto Portals is Prediction which belongs to Robert Lourie is a director at Renaissance Technologies.

RenTec is a hedge fund management company, that has over $80 billion of assets under management.

He bought the yacht from the British Ineos CFO John Reece, who named her New Hampshire.

Reece now owns the yacht Grace which is also cruising around Mallorca.

RenTec, a renowned hedge fund management company, oversees over $80 billion in assets under management. The firm’s three computer-driven Renaissance Technologies hedge funds consistently generate double-digit growth each year.

As Head of Futures Research, Robert Lourie plays an essential role in the company’s success.

Their most successful fund, the Medallion Fund, manages $5 billion and has an average annual return of 35%. Renaissance Technologies utilises intricate mathematical models to analyze and execute trades in the market.

Robert Lourie has amassed a substantial net worth of $500 million throughout his impressive career.

According to SuperYachtFan, Prediction is a masterpiece crafted by renowned Feadship in 2005, showcases the exquisite design work of De Voogt Naval Architects. Initially built as Rasselas for Kenneth Rainin, the founder of Rainin Instrument Co., this vessel represents the epitome of luxury yachting.

Equipped with powerful Caterpillar engines, the motor yacht boasts a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. With a remarkable range exceeding 3000 nautical miles, the yacht Prediction ensures an unforgettable sailing experience.

Featuring an opulent interior, the luxury yacht comfortably accommodates up to 16 guests while providing for a crew of 18. Indulge in a lavish escape aboard the Feadship-built yacht Prediction, where exceptional design meets unmatched comfort.