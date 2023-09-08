More North Americans are moving to Spain and the Balearics is one of the most popular destinations to set up a new home or invest in a second property.

There are nearly 40,000 Americans living in Spain and the experts at Moving to Spain have carried out a new study to reveal the 10 Spanish areas with the highest US populations.

The research analysed factors such as the number of American expats in each Spanish province, and the number of US citizens per 100,000 residents in those areas.

Madrid is the province with the biggest American population, with a total of 11,570 Americans.

It also has the highest number of Americans per 100,000 residents, with a total of 171.

Malaga ranked second, with an American population of 2,692 expatriates and a total of 157 American citizens per 100,000 residents. Barcelona rounds out our top 3, with American citizens making up 142 per 100,000 people and the Balearics comes in at number five.

There are currently 1,464 North Americans living in the Balearics but interest in the islands is growing with a number of real estate companies looking to the North American market.

Americans are flocking to Europe on holiday like never before and one of the most popular destinations is Palma and Mallorca in general. According to travel booking platform Hopper 80 per cent of Americans heading to Europe plan to spend at least seven days on vacation and Portugal tops the charts as the most booked European country, with its capital Lisbon being the number one city for leisure travel this summer.

Porto, the second-largest city in Portugal, also made the top ten.

And Spain comes in second place, with Barcelona, Palma and Madrid ranking among the top ten European cities for leisure travellers.

One big plus for Mallorca are the United Airlines direct flights to Palma during the summer.

The United Airlines service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Palma restarted on May 26 and will continue until September 27.