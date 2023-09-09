The rapid intervention by a lifeguard helped to prevent a possible tragedy at Santa Ponsa beach on Friday afternoon.

Around three o'clock, one of the five lifeguards saw a woman in the water crying for help. Her husband, a 57-year-old Briton, was in difficulty. The lifeguard managed to get the man out of the sea and onto the beach. He was convulsing and began to lose his pulse. The lifeguards began resuscitation. They were able to stabilise him and paramedics took him to hospital.

The efforts of the lifeguards received applause from beachgoers.