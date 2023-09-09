Your Mallorcan sunsets
Jason Moore09/09/2023 10:40
W0

Foreign tourists spent an estimated 14 billion euros in Spain in July with the British being the top spenders despite reports of a shortage of cash in Britain. On average the 10 million tourists to Spain in July spent 1.367 euros during their stay which on average lasted 7 days.

Related news
Mallorca proving popular for summer 2024.

Mallorca top all-inclusive spot for Britons next year

More related news

Tourism bosses had said that the British were cutting back on their spending but not on their holidays in the sun an estimated two million Britons came to Spain in July, an increase of seven percent. After the British came the French (1.6 million) and then the Germans (one million).

Spending by tourists rose by 17 percent which also takes into account the increase in hotel prices. The Balearics was the most popular holiday destination in Spain. Despite reports that Greece and Turkey were gaining in popularity amongst the British, the love affair between Britain and Spain shows no sign of going away. Infact, it is continuing to spend. While the German resigned supreme in Mallorca this summer it was the British who were the overall leaders across the Balearics.

Bulletin readers send us their Mallorcan sunset photos

Photo gallery

Your Mallorcan sunsets

We asked our readers to share with us their favourite Mallorcan sunsets while on holiday. If you would like to share your sunset photo please send us an email to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Photo gallery

Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday

Sir Richard Branson’s Mallorcan dream has finally come true with the opening of his new super luxury Son Bunyola Hotel.

Photo gallery

Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova

Poll

How would you describe your spending habits during your trips to the Balearic Islands?

384 votes

0%
0%
0%
See more polls