Forget the millionaires who have visited Mallorca on their superyachts this year, the billionaires on their mega superyachts are continuing to sail to the island.

The latest is the German billionaire Udo Mueller. on board M/Y Kensho, spotted off Camp de Mar, which is reportedly worth $110,000,000 and costs $11,000,0000 a year to run.

He is the CEO and biggest single shareholder of Stroer Media, a leading out-of-home advertising, online advertising, billboards, and street furniture company based in Cologne, Germany.

Mueller has a net worth of one billion dollars. Kensho is available for charter for a cool 850,000 euros per week.

But, for that you will get super luxury including a swim deck, a 6m sea-level swimming pool and a gym.

According to Superyachtfan, the splendid interior of the yacht Kensho showcases the vision of the acclaimed Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture studio. Designed with utmost precision and a discerning eye for detail, the motor yacht redefines the luxury seafaring experience. With the capacity to comfortably accommodate 16 esteemed guests within her 8 plush cabins, M/Y Kensho provides an unmatched maritime retreat.

Operating such a magnificent vessel requires a well-trained, experienced, and dedicated crew. In order to cater to every need and ensure a seamless voyage, the Kensho Yacht employs a crew of 20 personnel, always ready to provide an exceptional service.

Powering this seafaring marvel are two state-of-the-art Caterpillar engines. These robust powerhouses enable the luxury yacht Kensho to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. Meanwhile, her ideal cruising speed is a leisurely 12 knots, providing the perfect balance of speed and comfort. Moreover, the yacht boasts an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles, a testament to its long-range seafaring capabilities.