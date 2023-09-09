The latest is the German billionaire Udo Mueller. on board M/Y Kensho, spotted off Camp de Mar, which is reportedly worth $110,000,000 and costs $11,000,0000 a year to run.
He is the CEO and biggest single shareholder of Stroer Media, a leading out-of-home advertising, online advertising, billboards, and street furniture company based in Cologne, Germany.
Mueller has a net worth of one billion dollars. Kensho is available for charter for a cool 850,000 euros per week.
But, for that you will get super luxury including a swim deck, a 6m sea-level swimming pool and a gym.
According to Superyachtfan, the splendid interior of the yacht Kensho showcases the vision of the acclaimed Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture studio. Designed with utmost precision and a discerning eye for detail, the motor yacht redefines the luxury seafaring experience. With the capacity to comfortably accommodate 16 esteemed guests within her 8 plush cabins, M/Y Kensho provides an unmatched maritime retreat.
Operating such a magnificent vessel requires a well-trained, experienced, and dedicated crew. In order to cater to every need and ensure a seamless voyage, the Kensho Yacht employs a crew of 20 personnel, always ready to provide an exceptional service.
Powering this seafaring marvel are two state-of-the-art Caterpillar engines. These robust powerhouses enable the luxury yacht Kensho to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. Meanwhile, her ideal cruising speed is a leisurely 12 knots, providing the perfect balance of speed and comfort. Moreover, the yacht boasts an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles, a testament to its long-range seafaring capabilities.
