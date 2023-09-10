Traffic jam in Palma, Mallorca

Traffic jam on the Via Cintura. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Andrew EdePalma10/09/2023 09:01
The Council of Mallorca has a plan to cut traffic jams on the Via Cintura in Palma by adding two lanes on specific sections of the road.

Both in the Andratx direction, one of these lanes would be under the Can Blau roundabout and the other from the junction with the Inca motorway and the Valldemossa exit.

According to the Council's roads department, these lanes would result in a decrease in traffic jams that occur most days of between 25 and 30 per cent. The councillor for roads, Fernando Rubio, is waiting for technical personnel to give the go-ahead. "As soon as we have this, the scheme will be launched."

The jams at rush hours are particularly horrendous on the Inca motorway itself. There are always long tailbacks of vehicles for the Andratx direction.