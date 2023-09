There has been a major rise in the number of hotels for sale in the Balearics, according to the leading property website, Idealista. In the Balearics there are at least 100 hotels for sale of all categories, one of the highest levels in the country. Idealista reports that there are an estimated 1,300 adverts for hotels for sale including 111 in the Balearics.

Over recent years a large number of hotels across the islands have been bought up by investment funds and also international chains. Many of the top international hotels are making big investments on the island including Four Seasons (Hotel Formentor) and Mandarin Oriental (Hotel Punta Negra). Earlier this year the Virgin Group opened its first hotel on Mallorca and it has plans to open another in Ibiza. Ikos also opened one of its all-inclusive resorts in Porto Petro.

One leading hotelier said that foreign investment was flooding into the industry from across the globe and soon the majority of the big international chains would be represented on the island.