Property sales to foreigners slumped by 28 percent in the Balearics in the second quarter of the year, according to a report from the Balearic Association of National and International Real Estate Agents (ABINI) who said that they were deeply concerned by the fall.
Is the Mallorca foreign property boom over? Sales slump by 28 percent in second quarter
31 percent fall in first quarter
