Britain´s newest cruise ship and one of the most luxurious afloat will visit Palma next year in her maiden cruise programme. The Queen Anne, of the legendary Cunard line is under construction at the moment. With a gross tonnage of 113,000, the ship will carry up to 3,000 passengers. The ship´s maiden voyage is scheduled for May and she will be visiting Palma on June 17.

Queen Anne will have Cunard's first two-deck, 825-seat Royal Court Theatre inspired by the great theaters of the world, with sumptuous fittings and rich velvet seating. The ship will have 15 restaurants, including the main dining room Britannia Restaurant, which is on all the line's ships -- and the popular Golden Lion pub, which serves bar food. For the pub, Cunard has teamed up with Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux to revamp the Golden Lion menu. Roux is also developing a gala night menu for the Queens Grill.

She will be the fourth ship in the Cunard fleet. Her sister ship, Queen Elizabeth 2, will be visiting Palma later this month.