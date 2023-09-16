The tempestuous skies of Mallorca
Jason Moore16/09/2023 12:32
W0

Be on your guard and don´t clean your car today....the Palma Met Office is forecasting mud rain for tomorrow evening. In their latest weather update issued this morning the Met Office said that the weather for today and tomorrow morning would remain stable but get ready for the mud tomorrow evening!

For today and part of tomorrow the temperatures will remain high. "The stable weather has returned for this weekend but we are not ruling out a mud rain storm tomorrow evening and night," said the Met Office. No rain was being forecast for today after a week which has seen relatively heavy rainfall across the island. Rains are common at this time and over the last decade they have caused havoc.

Mud rain, as you can imagine, is hugely unpopular because of the debris it leaves behind.

Photo gallery

The tempestuous skies of Mallorca

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.

Bulletin readers send us their Mallorcan sunset photos

Photo gallery

Your Mallorcan sunsets

We asked our readers to share with us their favourite Mallorcan sunsets while on holiday. If you would like to share your sunset photo please send us an email to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

Photo gallery

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 