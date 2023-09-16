Be on your guard and don´t clean your car today....the Palma Met Office is forecasting mud rain for tomorrow evening. In their latest weather update issued this morning the Met Office said that the weather for today and tomorrow morning would remain stable but get ready for the mud tomorrow evening!

For today and part of tomorrow the temperatures will remain high. "The stable weather has returned for this weekend but we are not ruling out a mud rain storm tomorrow evening and night," said the Met Office. No rain was being forecast for today after a week which has seen relatively heavy rainfall across the island. Rains are common at this time and over the last decade they have caused havoc.

Mud rain, as you can imagine, is hugely unpopular because of the debris it leaves behind.