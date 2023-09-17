Shortly before 10.30 on Sunday morning, lifeguards saved a woman from drowning at Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma. The woman, in her early thirties, suffered cramps some distance from the shore. She was unable to return and started swallowing water.

The lifeguards weren't actually on duty. The service doesn't start until 11am. They had arrived early and had to force the door to the rescue station in order to get equipment.

Lifeguards have claimed in the past that Balearic legislation covering rescue services is being breached. At the very least, there should be a minimum rescue service once the beach service starts (sunloungers and parasols). This is before 11am.