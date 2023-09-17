Shortly before 10.30 on Sunday morning, lifeguards saved a woman from drowning at Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma. The woman, in her early thirties, suffered cramps some distance from the shore. She was unable to return and started swallowing water.
