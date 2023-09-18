The British tourist arrested at Ibiza Airport for engaging in sexual activity on board an easyJet flight from Luton has been banned from flying with the airline again and had to spend hundreds of pounds on a new flight home.

The 23-year-old who was flying to the island with a group of friend to celebrate his birthday was caught when a flight attendant opened the toilet door as passengers filmed.

He has now said the woman he was with was a stranger he met while boarding the plane, and claims sex in the air was her idea. He says he went along with it as he had been drinking since 10am.

He says flight attendants saw them go into the cubicle, but because he had been drinking he didn’t care. On arrival, the man was met by police and banned from easyJet flights. He had to pay £360 on new TUI tickets to get home.

He said: “When we got back to the airport, easyJet told us we could no longer fly with them.”

According to The Sun, he said he can’t even contact the woman involved as he didn’t get her number.