Everything is included in the day trip on September the 26th (flights, coach to all the different venues, three course lunch, boat to the Isla del Rey and guide). Total cost: 145 euros (for Spain residents who are entitled to the resident flight discount – a certificate will be required). The cost for non-residents is 240€.
Book now to avoid disappointment as we have a limited number of places.
Telephone 971 788 405 to book Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Menu
Starters to share
• Mussels
• Chipirones
• House salad
Main courses
• Mixed paella
• Can Santi Cod
• Spaghetti with prawns
• Iberian ‘secreto’ pork
• Sole
Dessert
Drinks: wine, water, soft drinks or beer
The Red Arrows have performed on four other occasions in Minorca but their pilots say that this display will be their best yet. The team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial teams that had been sponsored by RAF commands.
The Red Arrows have a prominent place in British popular culture with their aerobatic displays a fixture of British summer events. The badge of the Red Arrows shows the aircraft in their trademark diamond nine formation, with the motto Éclat, a French word meaning "brilliance" or "excellence". The Red Arrows have performed over 4,800 displays in 57 countries worldwide.
The Isla del Rey is in the centre of the Port of Mahon. Britain´s first overseas military hospital was built on the island during the 18th century. Over recent years it has been lovingly restored by a group of volunteers.
