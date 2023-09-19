Britain's premier cruise ship, the Queen Elizabeth, will be visiting the port of Palma on three occasions in less than a month. The ship is a tribute to the two previous Queen Elizabeth-named ships: the original Queen Elizabeth and Queen Elizabeth 2. She also evokes the era of the 1930s, in which Cunard's first Queen Elizabeth was launched, with many art deco interior touches.
Britain's premier cruise ship to visit Palma three times in a month
Queen Elizabeth will be frequent visitor
