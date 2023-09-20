The National Police have arrested two young Spanish men suspected of the violent robbery of a tourist in the Playa de Palma.

According to a statement issued by the police the incident took place last Saturday at 03.10 hours on the beach front, when a group of young men were following a tourist.

At one point the victim sat down on the beach wall leaving two young men, who were on scooters, watching from about five metres away.

Suddenly one of them approached him from behind and grabbed him round the neck.

Very quickly and in unison, two other young men from the group intervened and began to beat the tourist all over his body, mainly on the head, leaving him unconscious.

Once the victim was on the ground and out cold, the thieves stole a shoulder bag containing money, a mobile phone and other items.

At that moment a plain-clothed patrol of the National Police Operational Response Group in the vicinity rushed to the scene.

Two officers identified themselves as police officers and stopped the youths who fled the scene, managing to intercept those who violently beat the victim.

The detainees tried to violently resist arrest, but the police finally managed to reduce and arrest them as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence.

The police were able to recover the stolen items and hand them over to the victim, who, due to the seriousness of his injuries, had to be taken to a hospital. The investigation is still open and further arrests are not being ruled out.