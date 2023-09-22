Three mega-cruises of more than one hundred thousand tons each and with a total capacity for more than 13,000 tourists arrived in port in in Palma this morning They are the ships 'MSC Seaview', Britain's biggest cruise ship, 'Arvia' and 'Celebrity Apex', all three of which are more than 300 metres long.

This month, 49 cruise ship calls have been announced, 15 percent less than in September of last year, following the restrictions on the sector by the previous Balearic government.

The 'MSC Seaview', belonging to this Italian-Swiss shipping company, which alternates the tourist business with a large merchant fleet of container ships, registers 153,500 tonnes and measures 323 metres in length, with a capacity of 5,330 passengers. It arrived from Civitavecchia at nine o'clock in the morning and will set sail this Friday night for Barcelona.

The 'Arvia', with its 185,200 tonnes, is one of the two largest and most modern ships of the historic British company P&O, currently part of the Anglo/American group Carnival. It is 345 metres long and has a capacity for 5,200 tourists. From A Coruña, it arrived in Palma at 8 am and is scheduled to depart this afternoon for La Spezia. For its part, the 'Celebrity Apex', belonging to the 'premium' brand of the US firm Royal Caribbean, registers 153,500 tonnes, measures 306 metres and has a capacity of 3,400 tourists. It arrived at eight o'clock in the morning and will set sail at six o'clock in the evening for Malta.

Although this is the passenger capacity of these ships, at present cruise ships do not operate at 100% of their capacity, so that the simultaneous attendance of tourists in a concentration of these proportions is always lower.