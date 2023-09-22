A 25-year-old German tourist sustained severe injuries following a fall from the sixth floor of a hotel in Palma during the early hours of Friday morning. The investigation into the incident is currently being led by the National Police.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the occurrence transpired at approximately 7 am at an establishment situated on Calle San Ramón Nonat. For reasons under investigation, the tourist fell into the void and was left unconscious on the floor upon impact with the ground. Promptly, witnesses called emergency services for assistance.

Multiple units from the National Police, alongside local law enforcement and ambulance teams, rapidly arrived at the location. Despite the severity of the young man's injuries, medical professionals were able to stabilise his condition before urgently transferring him to Son Espases hospital.