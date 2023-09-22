A jury in Palma has found 83-year-old Pau Rigo guilty of having caused the death of one of two robbers at his property in Porreres in February 2018. He shot Mauricio Escobar, 25, in the stomach with a hunting shotgun; Mauricio Escobar later died in hospital.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty by five to four, the Prosecutor's Office having accused Pau Rigo of homicide and called for a sentence of three years and nine months. Following the verdict, the jury - by eight to one - agreed that the Spanish government should be asked to pardon him.

The case went back to the morning of February 24, 2018. An individual known as Pep Merda was aware that Pau Rigo kept a large amount of money in his house. He organised three others to carry out the robbery - Marcos Rotger and brothers Fredy and Mauricio Escobar.

It was the brothers who entered the property. The two others waited for them in a car. Fredy Escobar grabbed Pau Rigo from behind, covered his mouth and demanded that he open the safe. His wife was pushed from behind and thrown onto a bed. Fredy and Pau Rigo went to the basement, where the safe was. He opened the safe and went to be with his wife.

The brothers were carrying backpacks with money when Pau Rigo grabbed a hunting shotgun and shot Mauricio Escobar at point-blank range.