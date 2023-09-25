A display by the Red Arrows over Gibraltar appears to have been cancelled this morning after a similar show over Minorca suffered the same fate, Spanish media said. Minorca was left stunned on Monday night when it was reported that the British Ministry of Defence had cancelled the event. Tensions between Britain and Spain over the display in Gibraltar were blamed. It now appears that both performances by the elite RAF squadron have been abandoned.
Air shows by Red Arrows in Minorca and Gibraltar cancelled
Speculation that move could be linked to row over Gibraltar
4 comments
Would it have anything to do with Elon Musk's Starling passing by this evening.
Clean air over Minorca today, what's not to like.
Andy WalkerGibraltar air base is owned and operated by the RAF. Why wouldn’t a RAF jet go there. The people of Minorca only have to ask the folk of much neglected La Linea the costs of the Spanish governments obsession with Gibraltar…
It's Spains fault. Maybe the Spanish red arrows could put on a show? Oh wait they don't have any planes and couldn't organise a pi$$ up in a brewery.