Espectáculo de los Red Arrows sobre la costa Sur de Menorca. RAF Red Arrows flying on the south coast of Menorca 2018. | Youtube: Inmobiliaria Fincas Bonnin Sanso Menorca

Jason Moore26/09/2023 10:01
TW0

To try and overcome the disappointment of the cancelled display by the Red Arrows in Minorca here we reproduce a video of their last display on Minorca in 2018. This would have been the fifth time that the elite team had performed in Minorca.

Thousands of people usually watch the big display from Minorca and from further afield. The Minorcan economy benefits to the tune of about five million euros.