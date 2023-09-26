Espectáculo de los Red Arrows sobre la costa Sur de Menorca. RAF Red Arrows flying on the south coast of Menorca 2018. | Youtube: Inmobiliaria Fincas Bonnin Sanso Menorca
26/09/2023 10:01
To try and overcome the disappointment of the cancelled display by the Red Arrows in Minorca here we reproduce a video of their last display on Minorca in 2018. This would have been the fifth time that the elite team had performed in Minorca.
